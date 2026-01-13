Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have announced their refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons criticized the subpoena as legally invalid, as a Republican-controlled committee considers contempt proceedings, raising political tensions in Washington.

While Bill Clinton wasn't accused of any wrongdoing, his friendship with Epstein has drawn attention from GOP lawmakers seeking more information on Epstein's related activities.