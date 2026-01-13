Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe
The Clintons reject a congressional subpoena related to the Epstein investigation, calling it legally invalid. Republican lawmakers are preparing contempt proceedings, while the Clintons assert that the process could lead to imprisonment. The Clintons have not been accused of wrongdoing but had a documented friendship with Epstein.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have announced their refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
The Clintons criticized the subpoena as legally invalid, as a Republican-controlled committee considers contempt proceedings, raising political tensions in Washington.
While Bill Clinton wasn't accused of any wrongdoing, his friendship with Epstein has drawn attention from GOP lawmakers seeking more information on Epstein's related activities.
