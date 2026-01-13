Left Menu

Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

The Clintons reject a congressional subpoena related to the Epstein investigation, calling it legally invalid. Republican lawmakers are preparing contempt proceedings, while the Clintons assert that the process could lead to imprisonment. The Clintons have not been accused of wrongdoing but had a documented friendship with Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:19 IST
Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have announced their refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons criticized the subpoena as legally invalid, as a Republican-controlled committee considers contempt proceedings, raising political tensions in Washington.

While Bill Clinton wasn't accused of any wrongdoing, his friendship with Epstein has drawn attention from GOP lawmakers seeking more information on Epstein's related activities.

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026