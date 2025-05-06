Kiren Rijiju Carries India’s Message of Peace to UN Vesak in Vietnam

In a grand celebration of spiritual heritage and global solidarity, India took center stage at the United Nations Day of Vesak (UNDV) 2025 Celebrations held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event, which drew dignitaries, scholars, and spiritual leaders from around the world, was marked by profound messages of peace, compassion, and unity rooted in the timeless wisdom of Lord Buddha.

India’s Representative: Shri Kiren Rijiju’s Message of Harmony

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, addressed the international audience on behalf of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In his remarks, Shri Rijiju extended heartfelt greetings to the global Buddhist community and all participants commemorating the sacred birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha.

Highlighting the profound relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings, Shri Rijiju spoke of India’s ancient civilizational ethos, emphasizing values like sustainability, non-violence, compassion, and human dignity. “The world today is confronted with multiple challenges—conflict, environmental degradation, and social injustice. It is in these times that the teachings of the Buddha serve as a guiding light for humanity,” he noted.

He also reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to upholding and promoting these universal values, positioning the country not just as the birthplace of Buddhism, but also as a torchbearer of peace and sustainable development.

Distinguished Global Presence

The 2025 UNDV ceremony witnessed an extraordinary congregation of world leaders and spiritual authorities. Among them were:

H.E. Luong Cuong , President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayaka , President of Sri Lanka

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang , Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Pra Brahmapundit, Chairman of the International Organizing Committee for UNDV

The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by the participation of high-ranking monks, scholars, and cultural delegates from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The assembly represented a shared commitment to interfaith dialogue and global cooperation, rooted in Buddhist principles.

Theme of the Year: Buddhist Wisdom for a Fragmented World

The central theme of the UNDV 2025 celebrations, “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity; Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” served as a timely reminder of the role spiritual traditions can play in navigating global crises.

Panel discussions, cultural performances, and academic forums explored how Buddhist ethics and mindfulness can contribute to conflict resolution, climate action, and equitable development. The theme resonated deeply with current global discourses around inclusivity, ecological balance, and human rights.

Sacred Relics Exhibition: A Pilgrimage of Peace Across Vietnam

A key highlight of this year’s celebration is the exhibition of Sacred Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, transported from India. These revered relics, considered among the most significant in the Buddhist world, are being displayed in a joint effort by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Mahabodhi Society of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The relics are currently on display at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City and will continue their journey to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025. Their presence is not only a symbol of spiritual unity, but also a reminder of the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Vietnam.

India and Vietnam: Strengthening Spiritual and Cultural Ties

This year’s UNDV celebration marks another milestone in the India–Vietnam cultural partnership. The event underscores India’s “Act East Policy” and its commitment to strengthening ties with ASEAN countries through cultural diplomacy and religious exchanges.

Vietnam, with its thriving Buddhist heritage and growing community of practitioners, remains a vital link in the global Buddhist network. The participation of Indian delegates in the Vesak Day celebrations is a testament to India’s role as a custodian of Buddhist legacy, fostering spiritual harmony and regional connectivity.

A Beacon of Hope for Humanity

As the Vesak Day 2025 celebrations continue, the messages shared at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy remind the world that the ancient wisdom of the Buddha is not a relic of the past, but a living guide for the future. In the face of war, division, and ecological collapse, the principles of compassion, tolerance, and interdependence offer a path toward healing and collective progress.

The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 stands as a beacon of hope—urging nations to come together, not just in shared heritage, but in shared purpose for a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.