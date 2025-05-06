Karnataka Conducts Statewide Mock Drills Amid Tensions With Pakistan

Karnataka is set to conduct comprehensive mock drills starting on May 7 across Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur due to rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar Thakur announced that these drills will span a week and focus on identifying and rectifying preparedness and resource gaps. Key locations include Bengaluru, a sensitive district with numerous defense establishments, Karwar with its nuclear power facilities, and Raichur due to its thermal power stations.

Around 5,000 civil defense personnel in Bengaluru will be mobilized. Exercises include hospital mobilization, relief efforts, and rescue operations, extending to the operationalization of sirens, adult training, and emergency communication checks. These measures, orchestrated with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to benchmark and improve local readiness against complex threats.

