Karnataka Conducts Statewide Mock Drills Amid Tensions With Pakistan

In response to escalating threats following the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka plans mock drills across Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur. Led by DGP Prashant Kumar Thakur, the week-long exercise aims to identify preparedness gaps, involving civil defense personnel and implementing various safety protocols as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka is set to conduct comprehensive mock drills starting on May 7 across Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur due to rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar Thakur announced that these drills will span a week and focus on identifying and rectifying preparedness and resource gaps. Key locations include Bengaluru, a sensitive district with numerous defense establishments, Karwar with its nuclear power facilities, and Raichur due to its thermal power stations.

Around 5,000 civil defense personnel in Bengaluru will be mobilized. Exercises include hospital mobilization, relief efforts, and rescue operations, extending to the operationalization of sirens, adult training, and emergency communication checks. These measures, orchestrated with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to benchmark and improve local readiness against complex threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

