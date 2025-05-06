Senior Inspector Suspended in Mumbai for Procedural Lapses
Ravindra Katkar, a senior inspector at Worli police station in Mumbai, has been suspended for failing to adhere to proper procedures during an arrest in a cheating case. The suspension order was issued due to the detected procedural lapses.
A senior inspector in Mumbai's police force has been suspended for failing to adhere to procedural protocols during an arrest. This development, confirmed by officials on Tuesday, underscores the importance of due diligence in law enforcement operations.
Ravindra Katkar, stationed at the Worli police precinct in central Mumbai, faced suspension on Monday. The disciplinary action was in response to procedural lapses noted in a recent arrest related to a case of cheating.
The suspension order was issued following an investigation by senior police officials, emphasizing the importance of maintaining proper procedures in legal processes.
