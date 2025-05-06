Operation Abhyaas: Civil Defence Drills Take Center Stage in Andaman and Nicobar

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is set to conduct an extensive Civil Defence mock drill this Wednesday, according to an official announcement. This drill comes amid heightened concerns over recent threats linked to tensions with Pakistan.

Senior bureaucrats and officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Civil Defence convened on Tuesday to finalize plans for the exercise, aimed at educating locals and tourists on emergency protocols. Arjun Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman, highlighted the strategic importance of the islands in India's maritime security.

The scheduled drill, Operation Abhyaas, will take place at JNRM College in Port Blair, involving various emergency services from South Andaman. Local authorities, police, and disaster management teams will simulate scenarios to test response efficacy, as part of an awareness initiative by local law enforcement and tourism officials.

