Sudan-UAE Diplomatic Rift Sparks Controversy

Sudan's army-affiliated defense council has announced plans to sever diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of supporting the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's civil conflict. The UAE denies the allegations, which have sparked international debate and raised concerns over regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST
In a significant diplomatic upheaval, Sudan's army-affiliated defense council declared on Tuesday its intention to cut all ties with the United Arab Emirates. The decision comes amid accusations that Abu Dhabi is supplying the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with advanced weaponry, which has intensified the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan.

The council specifically accused the UAE of providing strategic arms that enabled the RSF to launch damaging strikes on Port Sudan's facilities since Sunday, marking a major escalation in the two-year conflict. While the UAE fervently denies these charges, some United Nations experts and U.S. lawmakers have found the allegations credible.

Despite the recent U.N. panel's report omitting UAE's mention except in the context of peace talks, Sudan took its case to the International Court of Justice, accusing the UAE of fueling genocide in Darfur. However, the court stated it lacked jurisdiction to rule on the matter, further complicating the international discourse.

