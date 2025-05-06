Punjab Police Thwart Terror Plot with Major Arms Recovery
A significant cache of ammunition, including RPGs and IEDs, was unearthed in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, reflecting increased efforts by Pakistan's ISI and allied terror groups to destabilize the region. The Punjab Police's continued operations have thwarted this threat, highlighting their commitment to state security.
In a major anti-terror operation, Punjab Police recovered a substantial cache of ammunition, including two rocket-propelled grenades and explosive devices, in SBS Nagar district. The operation, led by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, was conducted in collaboration with a central agency.
Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed that the ammunition was concealed by hostile elements intending to disrupt public order. The investigation also pointed to a coordinated effort by Pakistan's ISI and terror affiliates to activate dormant sleeper cells in the state.
This operation is part of the ongoing crackdown by Punjab Police to dismantle terror networks and safeguard peace. Further investigations are in progress following the registration of an FIR, as authorities work to apprehend those responsible for this act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
