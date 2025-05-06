U.S. Ceases Bombing in Yemen Amid Houthi Promises

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States will stop its bombing operations targeting the Houthi faction in Yemen. This announcement follows an assurance from the Iran-aligned group to cease disrupting key shipping lanes in the Middle East.

During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office, Trump conveyed that the Houthis expressed their intent to de-escalate and confirmed they no longer wish to engage in maritime hostilities. "They pleaded for an end to the bombings and promised not to target our vessels," Trump stated.

As tensions soar in the region, notably after the Gaza war and subsequent missile landings near Israel, reports of Israeli airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen further underscore the volatility. The situation remains fluid following recent hostilities and diplomatic statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)