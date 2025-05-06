Left Menu

Congress Rallies to Protect India's Constitutional Integrity

In Gurugram, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized the critical role of India's Constitution, opposing attempts to undermine it. He highlighted Congress's campaign against efforts threatening the federal structure, reservation, and electoral integrity. Hooda also supported caste census and opposed water sharing issues as threats to federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:17 IST
Congress Rallies to Protect India's Constitutional Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, emphasized the central role of India's Constitution, urging Congress workers to ensure its robustness against any undermining forces, during a meeting in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Part of the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan', Hooda criticized attempts to weaken constitutional institutions, the federal structure, and the electoral process, highlighting the misuse of agencies for political purposes.

Hooda expressed concern over Haryana's water share issue with Punjab, emphasizing Congress's opposition to threats against federalism, while supporting the caste census and reservation reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025