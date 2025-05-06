Congress Rallies to Protect India's Constitutional Integrity

Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, emphasized the central role of India's Constitution, urging Congress workers to ensure its robustness against any undermining forces, during a meeting in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Part of the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan', Hooda criticized attempts to weaken constitutional institutions, the federal structure, and the electoral process, highlighting the misuse of agencies for political purposes.

Hooda expressed concern over Haryana's water share issue with Punjab, emphasizing Congress's opposition to threats against federalism, while supporting the caste census and reservation reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)