Left Menu

Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious 150-Day Vision for Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced a 150-day programme aimed at enhancing 'Viksit Maharashtra', e-governance, and service reforms. Building on the success of a previous 100-day initiative, the plan seeks input for policy directions leading up to 2029, 2035, and 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:42 IST
Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious 150-Day Vision for Maharashtra
Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a bold 150-day programme on Tuesday, aimed at steering the state towards a future of enhanced governance and service efficiency. The plan encompasses key areas such as 'Viksit Maharashtra', e-governance, and administrative reforms.

The specifics of this new action plan are set to be detailed on Wednesday, according to Fadnavis. Departments across the government are expected to contribute their strategies for development goals projected for the years 2029, 2035, and 2047, underlining a long-term vision for the state.

This initiative follows the successful 100-day programme, which saw participation from 12,500 government offices. The CM leveraged this momentum to launch the extended programme, with the objective of providing enhanced services to the citizens of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025