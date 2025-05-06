Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious 150-Day Vision for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a bold 150-day programme on Tuesday, aimed at steering the state towards a future of enhanced governance and service efficiency. The plan encompasses key areas such as 'Viksit Maharashtra', e-governance, and administrative reforms.

The specifics of this new action plan are set to be detailed on Wednesday, according to Fadnavis. Departments across the government are expected to contribute their strategies for development goals projected for the years 2029, 2035, and 2047, underlining a long-term vision for the state.

This initiative follows the successful 100-day programme, which saw participation from 12,500 government offices. The CM leveraged this momentum to launch the extended programme, with the objective of providing enhanced services to the citizens of Maharashtra.

