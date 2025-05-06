Left Menu

Doctor Duo's Bribery Scandal in Uttar Pradesh

An Uttar Pradesh doctor and his wife were arrested for allegedly extorting bribes from police recruitment candidates by threatening medical exam failure. Rs 1.3 lakh in cash and other evidence were seized. The couple, along with their accomplices, were caught in a raid and are in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:26 IST
  Country:
  • India

An anti-corruption crackdown in Uttar Pradesh led to the arrest of a government doctor and his wife, a private practitioner, for allegedly extorting bribes from police recruitment candidates. The accused were caught during a joint raid at their hospital.

Authorities seized Rs 1.3 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from Dr. Hari Narayan Prabhakar, who was allegedly part of a plot to threaten recruitment candidates with medical disqualification to extort money. His wife, Shivani, and two others were also involved.

The corruption scandal has triggered a probe to determine the extent of extortion and the number of victims. The arrested individuals face judicial proceedings and further investigation is underway to ensure justice and reform within the recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

