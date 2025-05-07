Rattled Borders: Operation Sindoor Escalates Tensions

In a significant military development, several loud explosions were reported on Wednesday across Pakistan and its controlled Kashmir region as India announced a strategic offensive dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'. Indian officials stated they targeted nine terrorist sites, emphasizing their actions were calculated and non-escalatory.

The Indian government clarified that the operation avoided targeting any Pakistani military facilities and stressed the precision in their approach. Meanwhile, reports indicated that these actions led to a blackout in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.

Amid heightened bilateral tensions, Pakistan pledged retaliation, attributing the hostilities to Indian aggression after last month's deadly incident involving Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. The exchange raises alarm given both countries' nuclear armaments and historical discord.

