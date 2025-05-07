Rattled Borders: Operation Sindoor Escalates Tensions
India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. The Indian government stated the action was focused and non-escalatory. Pakistan vowed to respond, blaming India for provoking military tension following recent attacks on Hindu tourists. The situation raises concerns amidst both nations' nuclear capabilities.
In a significant military development, several loud explosions were reported on Wednesday across Pakistan and its controlled Kashmir region as India announced a strategic offensive dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'. Indian officials stated they targeted nine terrorist sites, emphasizing their actions were calculated and non-escalatory.
The Indian government clarified that the operation avoided targeting any Pakistani military facilities and stressed the precision in their approach. Meanwhile, reports indicated that these actions led to a blackout in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.
Amid heightened bilateral tensions, Pakistan pledged retaliation, attributing the hostilities to Indian aggression after last month's deadly incident involving Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. The exchange raises alarm given both countries' nuclear armaments and historical discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
