Left Menu

Rattled Borders: Operation Sindoor Escalates Tensions

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. The Indian government stated the action was focused and non-escalatory. Pakistan vowed to respond, blaming India for provoking military tension following recent attacks on Hindu tourists. The situation raises concerns amidst both nations' nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:14 IST
Rattled Borders: Operation Sindoor Escalates Tensions

In a significant military development, several loud explosions were reported on Wednesday across Pakistan and its controlled Kashmir region as India announced a strategic offensive dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'. Indian officials stated they targeted nine terrorist sites, emphasizing their actions were calculated and non-escalatory.

The Indian government clarified that the operation avoided targeting any Pakistani military facilities and stressed the precision in their approach. Meanwhile, reports indicated that these actions led to a blackout in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.

Amid heightened bilateral tensions, Pakistan pledged retaliation, attributing the hostilities to Indian aggression after last month's deadly incident involving Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. The exchange raises alarm given both countries' nuclear armaments and historical discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025