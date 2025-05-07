Activist Moves, FDA Changes, and Big Investments Take Center Stage in Health News

Health news this week showcases significant strategic moves by major players. Glenview Capital has reduced its stake in CVS Health following the company's promising quarterly results, while Italy's Amplifon anticipates growth in Europe and the US after seeing a rise in profits.

Meanwhile, the US FDA has appointed Vinay Prasad, an outspoken critic of COVID-19 measures, as its top vaccine official. Fresenius Medical Care exceeded expectations with its first-quarter results. Political shifts include President Trump's order restricting pathogen-enhancing research while emphasizing a staunch defense of eased rules around the abortion drug mifepristone.

On corporate fronts, Bristol Myers Squibb plans a $40 billion US investment amid tariff concerns. Texas reports a growing measles outbreak, and expert recommendations on vaccines receive scrutiny. These developments underscore an evolving landscape in the health sector.

