India and Pakistan: Operation Sindoor Shakes Up Tensions

India executed a strategic military strike termed 'Operation Sindoor' on Pakistani and Pakistani Kashmir sites in response to previous attacks on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. The operation escalated tensions between the two nuclear-powered nations. Pakistan reported several casualties and initiated a counter-response. Both nations continue to blame each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:44 IST
In a significant military escalation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, in retaliation to recent violence against Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir.

According to an Indian statement, the operation was aimed at terrorist infrastructure. No Pakistani military installations were reported to be targeted. Tensions between the nuclear neighbors have sharply increased, with Pakistan confirming three fatalities and a dozen injuries.

Pakistan's military has begun a counter-response, and while exact retaliation details remain undisclosed, both countries have engaged in a blame game. India's operations resulted in the blackout of Muzaffarabad, and the Indian army declared 'Justice is served'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

