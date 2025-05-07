Escalating Tensions: India vs. Pakistan in Kashmir

India has announced a significant military response, striking nine sites in Pakistan, including the contested Kashmir region. This comes in retaliation to the deaths of 26 individuals, attributed to Pakistani involvement, escalating the historical tension between the two nations.

The long-standing conflict over Kashmir between India and Pakistan dates back to their independence from British rule in 1947. Both nations have fought several wars over this scenic region, with the United Nations stepping in during the first war in 1949 to establish a ceasefire line.

Subsequent clashes, like the Kargil war in 1999 and surgical strikes post the 2016 Uri attack, underscore the persistent tensions. As nuclear-armed neighbors, both face immense international pressure to de-escalate, highlighted by events like the 2019 air strikes following the Pulwama attack.

