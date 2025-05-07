Escalated Tensions at LoC: Pakistan and India in Cross-border Fire

The Line of Control (LoC) witnessed severe hostilities early Wednesday, as the Pakistani army engaged in intense mortar shelling on forward villages in Jammu and Kashmir. This action followed Indian armed forces' missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In the Poonch district, a woman and her daughter suffered injuries when their house was struck by a shell, according to officials. The shelling prompted many to seek refuge in underground bunkers as cross-border hostilities continued.

This recent wave of violence marks the 13th consecutive night of unprovoked firing, adding strain to India-Pakistan relations following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)