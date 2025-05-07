India's Bold Move: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror in Pakistan
India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terror sites in Pakistan. The US closely monitor the situation, urging a swift resolution. Indian forces struck nine terror targets, avoiding civilian and military sites. Evidence indicates Pakistan-based terrorists' involvement in a recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.
India has launched a military operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The operation involved precise missile strikes on nine specified terror locations, including sites within Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The US, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is actively observing the developments between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Rubio expressed hope for a swift de-escalation of the conflict and remains engaged with both Indian and Pakistani leadership to encourage a peaceful resolution.
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Rubio shortly after the strikes. The Indian government maintains the strikes were targeted solely at terror camps, avoiding civilian, economic, or military casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
