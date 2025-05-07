India's Bold Move: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror in Pakistan

India has launched a military operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The operation involved precise missile strikes on nine specified terror locations, including sites within Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The US, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is actively observing the developments between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Rubio expressed hope for a swift de-escalation of the conflict and remains engaged with both Indian and Pakistani leadership to encourage a peaceful resolution.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Rubio shortly after the strikes. The Indian government maintains the strikes were targeted solely at terror camps, avoiding civilian, economic, or military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)