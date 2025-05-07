Ovidio Guzman Poised for U.S. Plea Deal in Drug Trafficking Case

Ovidio Guzman, a prominent figure in drug trafficking and son of infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is on the verge of finalizing a plea agreement with U.S. authorities. The details of the deal, concerning charges he faced in the Northern District of Illinois, remain undisclosed, according to recently unveiled U.S. court records.

Once considered a key leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzman was extradited to the United States in 2023. Together with his brothers, collectively known as "Los Chapitos," they allegedly masterminded an extensive drug trafficking network, amassing substantial profits from the illegal distribution of fentanyl across the U.S.

Initially pleading not guilty, Guzman is expected at an in-person hearing on July 9 to change his plea. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, has so far refrained from commenting on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)