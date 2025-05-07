Left Menu

Ovidio Guzman Poised for U.S. Plea Deal in Drug Trafficking Case

Mexican drug lord Ovidio Guzman is anticipated to reach a plea agreement with U.S. authorities for drug trafficking charges. The son of 'El Chapo' is implicated in a large fentanyl trafficking operation. No specific details of the agreement are available, and a hearing is set for July 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:58 IST
Ovidio Guzman Poised for U.S. Plea Deal in Drug Trafficking Case

Ovidio Guzman, a prominent figure in drug trafficking and son of infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is on the verge of finalizing a plea agreement with U.S. authorities. The details of the deal, concerning charges he faced in the Northern District of Illinois, remain undisclosed, according to recently unveiled U.S. court records.

Once considered a key leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzman was extradited to the United States in 2023. Together with his brothers, collectively known as "Los Chapitos," they allegedly masterminded an extensive drug trafficking network, amassing substantial profits from the illegal distribution of fentanyl across the U.S.

Initially pleading not guilty, Guzman is expected at an in-person hearing on July 9 to change his plea. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, has so far refrained from commenting on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025