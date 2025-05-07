Left Menu

Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan are experiencing heightened tensions once again, following India's military strikes on alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan, claimed as 'Operation Sindoor'. The attacks have led to casualties and escalating military exchanges, drawing international calls for restraint, as both nations engage in a decades-long dispute over Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:02 IST
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, India executed military strikes on what it identifies as terrorist sites within Pakistani borders, bringing the two nuclear-armed nations back into a state of high tension over Kashmir. This development is part of India's operation, codenamed 'Sindoor', launched in response to a deadly assault on its citizens in Indian Kashmir last month.

Both countries have reported casualties and damage, with Pakistan accusing India of violating its sovereignty, despite India's claims of targeting only militant infrastructures. The latest hostilities, stirring reminiscent clashes from decades past, have drawn global attention, urging both countries to exercise military restraint to prevent further escalation.

As diplomatic channels buzz, Pakistan's populous regions, including Punjab, have declared emergencies, and aviation routes are disrupted as a precaution. Meanwhile, Pakistan denies any link to the April assault blamed on its soil, propelling the long-standing Kashmir dispute further into the global spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025