Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

On Wednesday, India executed military strikes on what it identifies as terrorist sites within Pakistani borders, bringing the two nuclear-armed nations back into a state of high tension over Kashmir. This development is part of India's operation, codenamed 'Sindoor', launched in response to a deadly assault on its citizens in Indian Kashmir last month.

Both countries have reported casualties and damage, with Pakistan accusing India of violating its sovereignty, despite India's claims of targeting only militant infrastructures. The latest hostilities, stirring reminiscent clashes from decades past, have drawn global attention, urging both countries to exercise military restraint to prevent further escalation.

As diplomatic channels buzz, Pakistan's populous regions, including Punjab, have declared emergencies, and aviation routes are disrupted as a precaution. Meanwhile, Pakistan denies any link to the April assault blamed on its soil, propelling the long-standing Kashmir dispute further into the global spotlight.

