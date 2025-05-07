China's Strategic Move: Central Bank's Liquidity Boost Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

In a noteworthy development, China's central bank governor declared on Wednesday a decision to cut the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points. This is the first such reduction for 2025, signaling policymakers' intent to bolster an economy hampered by a continuous trade conflict with the United States.

Governor Pan Gongsheng of the People's Bank of China highlighted that this maneuver would inject approximately 1 trillion yuan, or $138 billion, into the financial system, providing much-needed liquidity.

The strategic decision comes as China fortifies itself against U.S. trade challenges, particularly after President Donald Trump's imposition of substantial tariffs on Chinese exports. The commitment to adjust the reserve requirements was initially discussed in a pivotal meeting in late April.

(With inputs from agencies.)