Swift Strike: India Targets Terror Nests

In a definitive move against terror, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting the headquarters of banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Night raids were executed on nine strategic hideouts situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The precision raids targeted specific sites including Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur and Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, key locations associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. Significant targets of Lashkar-e-Taiba, such as Markaz Taiba in Murdike, were also hit, alongside Hizbul Mujahideen camps in Kotli and Sialkot.

The operation succeeded in disrupting terrorists' logistical and training infrastructure, with support from the ISI and Pakistani military's SSG operatives noted. These strikes occurred just two weeks after an attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing India's commitment to a non-escalatory yet focused response to terror threats.

