Legal Battle: Smokey Robinson Faces $50 Million Lawsuit from Former Housekeepers

Four housekeepers have filed a $50 million lawsuit against Motown legend Smokey Robinson, accusing him of sexual assault, while his wife allegedly supported a toxic work environment. The accusations cover years of abuse, and the plaintiffs also report labor violations. Robinson's representatives have not responded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:39 IST
Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson is facing a $50 million lawsuit from four former housekeepers who accuse him of sexual assault and labor violations over several years. Filed under the pseudonyms Jane Doe, the plaintiffs claim Robinson's wife contributed to a hostile work environment.

The allegations include sexual battery, false imprisonment, and assault at the Robinson residence in Los Angeles. The lawsuit highlights cultural barriers and fears of job loss that delayed the women's decision to come forward. They demand accountability and express their willingness to support a criminal investigation.

Despite the serious accusations, the District Attorney has not been presented with the case for review. The legal proceedings add a controversial chapter to Robinson's storied Motown career, known globally for hits like "Tears of a Clown." Los Angeles police have yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

