Legal Battle: Smokey Robinson Faces $50 Million Lawsuit from Former Housekeepers

Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson is facing a $50 million lawsuit from four former housekeepers who accuse him of sexual assault and labor violations over several years. Filed under the pseudonyms Jane Doe, the plaintiffs claim Robinson's wife contributed to a hostile work environment.

The allegations include sexual battery, false imprisonment, and assault at the Robinson residence in Los Angeles. The lawsuit highlights cultural barriers and fears of job loss that delayed the women's decision to come forward. They demand accountability and express their willingness to support a criminal investigation.

Despite the serious accusations, the District Attorney has not been presented with the case for review. The legal proceedings add a controversial chapter to Robinson's storied Motown career, known globally for hits like "Tears of a Clown." Los Angeles police have yet to comment.

