Iranian Pressure Allegations Surface in Trump, Biden Assassination Plot Case

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, testified in court claiming Iranian intelligence coercion in an alleged assassination plot targeting U.S. political figures including Trump and Biden. Merchant alleged threats to his family drove his involvement, though he intended to expose the plot to U.S. authorities, seeking a green card.

Updated: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:24 IST
Iranian Pressure Allegations Surface in Trump, Biden Assassination Plot Case
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national accused of plotting to assassinate American political figures (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a gripping testimony in Brooklyn federal court, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, recounted a coercive scheme purportedly orchestrated by Iranian intelligence operatives. The plot allegedly targeted high-profile American political figures, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, according to the New York Post.

Merchant, facing terrorism and murder-for-hire charges, claimed his participation stemmed from dire threats against his family in Iran. He alleged Iranian handler Mehrdad Yousef, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, applied pressure that left him with 'no other options.' Merchant reportedly paid $5,000 to undercover FBI agents posing as hitmen.

Though he anticipated his capture and claimed intent to alert U.S. authorities, Merchant maintained his innocence, arguing the plot's low payout suggested implausibility. The court will continue his cross-examination on Thursday, with Merchant confronting a potential life sentence if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

