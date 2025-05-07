High Tensions: UN Chief Urges Restraint Between Nuclear Neighbors India and Pakistan

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed grave concern over the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, urging both nuclear-armed countries to exercise maximum military restraint. His spokesperson highlighted Guterres's stance on Tuesday as India and Pakistan engaged in a significant military confrontation.

Tensions soared following a fatal attack by Islamist militants in India-administered Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was condemned by Guterres as a 'terrible act of terror.' In response, India launched attacks on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir, sparking the worst military standoff in over 20 years.

Guterres reasserted the need for peaceful dialogue between the two nations, reiterating his concern over the situation. The U.N. Chief made appeals for de-escalation efforts, speaking separately with leaders from both countries, emphasizing the global risk of a military clash. The Kashmir region remains a contentious issue, claimed in full by both India and Pakistan.

