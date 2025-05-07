Drone Assault Rocks Port Sudan: Fuel Depots Torched Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Port Sudan experienced explosions early Wednesday, as reported by a Reuters witness. The Sudanese army responded with anti-aircraft missiles in the city.

On Tuesday, fires and explosions were part of a days-long drone attack targeting the country's primary fuel depots while damaging key humanitarian aid gateways. Port Sudan had remained relatively calm since Sudan's civil war began in April 2023, when conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted. The city later became the operational base for the army-aligned government after the RSF advanced through Khartoum.

Details on the exact locations of the explosions remain unclear, with no immediate comment from either side involved in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)