Simulating Security: India's Rapid Response Readiness in Delhi

To assess the preparedness of security agencies, Delhi will conduct mock drills at 55 locations following 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces. This exercise includes drills simulating air raids and other emergencies amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to assess and fortify their disaster response mechanisms, authorities in Delhi are set to conduct mock security drills at 55 key locations including Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Chandni Chowk. The extensive exercise is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 PM across five sites in each revenue district.

This comes as a direct fallout from the recent 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation resulted in missile strikes on nine terror targets located within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur.

Approximately 2,000 civil defence volunteers and 1,200 'Aapda Mitras', trained in disaster response, will participate in these drills. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stressed the importance of these exercises in light of 'new and complex threats' against the backdrop of rising tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

