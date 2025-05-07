Simulating Security: India's Rapid Response Readiness in Delhi

In an effort to assess and fortify their disaster response mechanisms, authorities in Delhi are set to conduct mock security drills at 55 key locations including Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Chandni Chowk. The extensive exercise is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 PM across five sites in each revenue district.

This comes as a direct fallout from the recent 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation resulted in missile strikes on nine terror targets located within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur.

Approximately 2,000 civil defence volunteers and 1,200 'Aapda Mitras', trained in disaster response, will participate in these drills. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stressed the importance of these exercises in light of 'new and complex threats' against the backdrop of rising tensions with Pakistan.

