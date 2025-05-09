Left Menu

Simulated Crisis Response: Blackout Drill Near Tarapur Atomic Power Station

A 10-minute blackout drill was held at the TAPS Residential Estate in Maharashtra to simulate an airstrike scenario, training residents in crisis protocols. The drill, part of disaster preparedness efforts, was praised by officials for high participation and aimed to enhance civilians' response to emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blackout drill was executed on Friday in a residential area near the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The 10-minute exercise started at 8 PM with a simulated airstrike siren.

Undertaken at Vijay Colony within the TAPS Residential Estate, residents complied by turning off lights, securing windows, and remaining silent indoors. The drill was part of a larger effort to enhance emergency preparedness among civilians, as underscored by Vivekanand Kadam, Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell.

This security initiative also aligns with broader drills in Maharashtra for evaluating agency readiness in emergencies, following India's Operation Sindoor. It seeks to train residents for effective responses to various threats, including natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

