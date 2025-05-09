Controversy Surrounds African Parks Amidst Human Rights Abuses in Congo

In a troubling revelation, African Parks, a South African-based wildlife consortium, has admitted to human rights abuses inflicted by its guards against Indigenous communities displaced by the establishment of Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of the Congo.

An internal investigation highlighted appalling instances of torture, rape, and forced displacement of these communities. Initially reported by Survival International, the abuses have been partially acknowledged by African Parks, which issued an apology through a statement with London-based Omnia Strategy.

The acknowledgment comes amidst claims that African Parks was informed of such abuses as early as 2013. Despite the board membership of Prince Harry, and its mission to protect wildlife, African Parks now stands scrutinized for allowing such severe abuses within its managed territories.

