U.S. and Europe Push for 30-Day Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Sanctions Threat

The U.S. and European allies are finalizing a 30-day ceasefire proposal for Ukraine, with potential sanctions on Russia if unmet. Ukraine is open to the plan. If Russia declines, new sanctions will be imposed. Discussions between European and U.S. leaders have intensified, with an impending decision expected soon.

Updated: 09-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:03 IST
U.S. and Europe Push for 30-Day Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Sanctions Threat
The United States and its European allies are nearing the finalization of a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

If the ceasefire proposal is rejected, they plan to jointly impose new sanctions on Russia.

A French diplomatic source provided this information, highlighting the recent ramp-up in political and technical talks between Europe and the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday, called for an unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

He warned that if the ceasefire was not respected, Washington and its partners would impose further sanctions. Ukraine has expressed a willingness to accept the U.S. proposal, while Russia has unilaterally declared a brief ceasefire.

This ceasefire will run from May 8-10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

"We're not completely with a finalized project, but we hope that we're at a moment of convergence," said the diplomatic source, preferring to remain anonymous.

The discussions involve whether to announce a unilateral ceasefire or provide a quick response option for Russia.

Failure to comply may lead to new American and EU sanctions against Moscow.

Coordination on the sanctions packages is ongoing, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will join President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv for further talks.

Their discussions will be part of a broader meeting of Ukraine's allies and the U.S.-European proposal.

The decision regarding the ceasefire is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

