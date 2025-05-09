Left Menu

After Eleven Months, Justice Seeks Truth from the Grave in Nuh

A woman's body in Haryana's Nuh district was exhumed for a post-mortem following a High Court order. The woman, Ashuna, died under suspicious circumstances, and her family alleges murder. Her husband eloped shortly after her death, raising suspicions. A case is now active, awaiting post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a woman's body has been exhumed nearly a year after her burial in Nuh district, Haryana, following a High Court's directive. The deceased, identified as Ashuna, a mother of five, passed away on June 9, 2024, under mysterious circumstances in Rupaheri village.

Strikingly, just 15 days post her death, Ashuna's husband reportedly eloped with her sister-in-law, subsequently marrying her, which deepened suspicions about the cause of her demise. Her family claims Ashuna was murdered but had faced substantial political pressure preventing an immediate post-mortem.

The matter, which has garnered considerable attention, reached the courts, resulting in her family's plea succeeding. Police spokespersons confirmed that post-mortem findings would guide subsequent investigations, with potential charges pending the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

