Tensions Soar as Drone Attacks Thwarted in Kashmir
Drone attacks on Srinagar airport and south Kashmir's Awantipora air base were thwarted. The incidents followed previous thwarted attempts by Pakistani forces to target Indian military installations. Drones were also spotted in other regions, and countermeasures were taken. Tensions rose as the Indian military responded with precision strikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian military forces successfully thwarted drone attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base in south Kashmir late Friday, according to officials.
This incident follows a similar attempt by the Pakistani military to attack Indian installations using drones and missiles, which was also prevented.
Tension in the region continues to escalate, exacerbated by India's precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India Honors Pope: President Murmu's Vatican Visit
Nationwide Solidarity: India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Russia Stands Firm with India After Pahalgam Terror Attack