Tensions Soar as Drone Attacks Thwarted in Kashmir

Indian military forces successfully thwarted drone attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base in south Kashmir late Friday, according to officials.

This incident follows a similar attempt by the Pakistani military to attack Indian installations using drones and missiles, which was also prevented.

Tension in the region continues to escalate, exacerbated by India's precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

