AIFF Charts 21-Year Roadmap for Indian Football Leagues
The AIFF is implementing a new governance structure for India's top football leagues, referencing global best practices. It includes a governing council and management committee for streamlined operations. Alongside this, compliance with international regulations remains a priority for league advancement.
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is drawing inspiration from top European leagues to blueprint a 21-year roadmap for Indian football. The plan introduces a comprehensive governance structure, setting up both a governing council and a management committee to oversee operations of the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.
This change, aimed at operational efficiency, involves consistent communication with stakeholders, including 14 ISL clubs. The new structure includes a 22-member governing council and a management committee, with key roles filled by AIFF members and commercial partners. Regular meetings are planned to ensure that the leagues align with international best practices.
Amidst these developments, the AIFF awaits a decision from the Asian Football Confederation on whether ISL clubs will receive AFC slots despite a shortened season. The AIFF's aim is to ensure the leagues not only meet but exceed global football standards through stringent regulations and integrity controls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIFF
- Indian football
- ISL
- I-League
- governance
- council
- committee
- football leagues
- best practices
- AFC
ALSO READ
Sudden Demise of Newly-Elected AMC Councillor
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance
Violence Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peace Committee Members Gunned Down
Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs 13th NITSER Council Meeting, Sets Reform Agenda for NITs, IISERs and IIESTs
PFRDA Constitutes High-Level Committee to Enable Assured Payouts under National Pension System