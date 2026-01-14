Left Menu

AIFF Charts 21-Year Roadmap for Indian Football Leagues

The AIFF is implementing a new governance structure for India's top football leagues, referencing global best practices. It includes a governing council and management committee for streamlined operations. Alongside this, compliance with international regulations remains a priority for league advancement.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is drawing inspiration from top European leagues to blueprint a 21-year roadmap for Indian football. The plan introduces a comprehensive governance structure, setting up both a governing council and a management committee to oversee operations of the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

This change, aimed at operational efficiency, involves consistent communication with stakeholders, including 14 ISL clubs. The new structure includes a 22-member governing council and a management committee, with key roles filled by AIFF members and commercial partners. Regular meetings are planned to ensure that the leagues align with international best practices.

Amidst these developments, the AIFF awaits a decision from the Asian Football Confederation on whether ISL clubs will receive AFC slots despite a shortened season. The AIFF's aim is to ensure the leagues not only meet but exceed global football standards through stringent regulations and integrity controls.

