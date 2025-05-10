Tragedy Strikes: Senior Official Killed in Rajouri Shelling

In a tragic incident, a senior government official was killed, and two staff members were critically injured in shelling by Pakistan in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials confirmed. The attack on Additional Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa's residence marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

According to official statements, Thapa and his staff were inside when an artillery shell struck his residence in Rajouri town. While Thapa succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the Government Medical College, his staff members remain in critical condition. The attack has raised serious concerns about safety in the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep condolences over Thapa's death, acknowledging his dedicated service. Highlighting the stark reality of ongoing regional hostilities, Abdullah's sentiments were shared through a social media post, emphasizing the loss to the J&K Administration Services.

