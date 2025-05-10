Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Senior Official Killed in Rajouri Shelling

A senior government official and two staff members were victims of Pakistani shelling in Rajouri. Additional Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa was killed while his staff members were injured. The tragic incident has sparked condolences from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who expressed his profound shock and sadness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 07:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Senior Official Killed in Rajouri Shelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a senior government official was killed, and two staff members were critically injured in shelling by Pakistan in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials confirmed. The attack on Additional Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa's residence marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

According to official statements, Thapa and his staff were inside when an artillery shell struck his residence in Rajouri town. While Thapa succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the Government Medical College, his staff members remain in critical condition. The attack has raised serious concerns about safety in the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep condolences over Thapa's death, acknowledging his dedicated service. Highlighting the stark reality of ongoing regional hostilities, Abdullah's sentiments were shared through a social media post, emphasizing the loss to the J&K Administration Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025