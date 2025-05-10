Maharashtra Strengthens Coastal Vigilance as Indo-Pak Conflict Intensifies

The Maharashtra government has issued new security directives to fishermen operating off the Palghar coast as tensions in the Indo-Pak region escalate. Authorities have emphasized increased vigilance to safeguard the maritime border.

The move follows a high-level meeting with the Indian Navy aimed at bolstering coastal surveillance. Officials are working to equip most fishing boats with transponders, allowing authorities to track their locations in real-time.

In the wake of increased threats, fishermen are further instructed not to assemble in identified spots near Palghar and to act as surveillance partners for naval security. These measures recall the 2008 Mumbai attack, where terrorists used a local fishing vessel to infiltrate Indian waters unnoticed.

(With inputs from agencies.)