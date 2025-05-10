Left Menu

Maharashtra Strengthens Coastal Vigilance as Indo-Pak Conflict Intensifies

The Maharashtra government has directed fishermen on the Palghar coast to strengthen vigilance amid the Indo-Pak conflict. Following a meeting with the Indian Navy, the state is ensuring fishing boats have tracking transponders. Fishermen are urged to report suspicious activities, reflecting lessons from the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Updated: 10-05-2025 08:15 IST
The Maharashtra government has issued new security directives to fishermen operating off the Palghar coast as tensions in the Indo-Pak region escalate. Authorities have emphasized increased vigilance to safeguard the maritime border.

The move follows a high-level meeting with the Indian Navy aimed at bolstering coastal surveillance. Officials are working to equip most fishing boats with transponders, allowing authorities to track their locations in real-time.

In the wake of increased threats, fishermen are further instructed not to assemble in identified spots near Palghar and to act as surveillance partners for naval security. These measures recall the 2008 Mumbai attack, where terrorists used a local fishing vessel to infiltrate Indian waters unnoticed.

