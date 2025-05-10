Tragedy Strikes: Senior Official Among Casualties in Intense Shelling

A devastating shelling incident rocked the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, and Jammu on Saturday, claiming the lives of five individuals and injuring several others, officials reported.

Among the deceased was Raj Kumar Thapa, the Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, who suffered fatal injuries when a shell struck his residence. The attack spurred a wave of grief and anger, as articulated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on social media, who mourned the loss of a 'dedicated officer' and expressed his 'shock & sadness' over the tragedy.

The shelling also resulted in the deaths of two civilians, Aisha Noor, aged two, and 35-year-old Mohd Shohib, in Rajouri. In the Poonch district, 55-year-old Rashida Bi was killed in her home, while Ashok Kumar was a casualty in the R.S. Pura sector. The ongoing violence has raised significant concerns about safety and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)