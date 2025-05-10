Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Government Overhaul
A federal judge in San Francisco temporarily halted President Donald Trump's government restructuring plan, citing lack of congressional approval. The ruling pauses mass layoffs pending a hearing, and it challenges the administration's authority in mass workforce reductions, impacting critical federal agency functions nationwide.
A federal judge has mandated a temporary halt to President Donald Trump's expansive government overhaul plan, asserting that the administration lacks congressional authorization for such large-scale changes. This decision affects widespread staffing cuts and the restructuring of federal agencies.
The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco, came after a coalition of unions, non-profits, and local governments challenged the administration's plans. The temporary restraining order prevents mass layoffs known as 'reductions in force' for 14 days as the administration faces legal pushback.
Judge Illston emphasized that significant restructuring of federal agencies requires congressional approval. The White House has yet to comment on the decision, but the judgement sets a precedent against such unilateral executive actions, underlining the legal friction surrounding President Trump's attempts to streamline government operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's AI Venture Targets $20B Investment Boost
Elon Musk's Push for Efficiency Slashes AmeriCorps Grants
Elon Musk's Waning Popularity in Washington's Power Circles
Elon Musk's Starbase: The City of Tomorrow?
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to clear way for Elon Musk's DOGE team to access Social Security systems, reports AP.