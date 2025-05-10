Left Menu

Qatar Revives Mission to Recover Remains of U.S. Hostages in Syria

A Qatari-led mission is seeking the remains of U.S. hostages killed by Islamic State in Syria. The effort, backed by Americans, follows unsuccessful attempts to recover the bodies of individuals like aid worker Peter Kassig, journalist James Foley, and others confirmed dead in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:32 IST
Qatar Revives Mission to Recover Remains of U.S. Hostages in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A renewed effort by a Qatari mission is underway to locate the remains of U.S. hostages killed by Islamic State militants in Syria, mission sources reveal. The initiative aims to recover the bodies of several hostages, including prominent figures such as James Foley and Peter Kassig, both killed in 2014.

The search team commenced operations on Wednesday, joined by American counterparts, and has reportedly found remains of three individuals yet to be identified. Qatar's group, experienced in search and rescue operations in disaster-hit regions like Morocco and Turkey, is actively digging into areas previously under IS control.

This mission emerges as the U.S. gears up for diplomatic engagements in Doha and amidst Qatar's quest to alleviate U.S. sanctions on Syria. President Trump's visit to the Gulf region next week underscores the significance of these geopolitical moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025