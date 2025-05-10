Qatar Revives Mission to Recover Remains of U.S. Hostages in Syria
A Qatari-led mission is seeking the remains of U.S. hostages killed by Islamic State in Syria. The effort, backed by Americans, follows unsuccessful attempts to recover the bodies of individuals like aid worker Peter Kassig, journalist James Foley, and others confirmed dead in 2014.
A renewed effort by a Qatari mission is underway to locate the remains of U.S. hostages killed by Islamic State militants in Syria, mission sources reveal. The initiative aims to recover the bodies of several hostages, including prominent figures such as James Foley and Peter Kassig, both killed in 2014.
The search team commenced operations on Wednesday, joined by American counterparts, and has reportedly found remains of three individuals yet to be identified. Qatar's group, experienced in search and rescue operations in disaster-hit regions like Morocco and Turkey, is actively digging into areas previously under IS control.
This mission emerges as the U.S. gears up for diplomatic engagements in Doha and amidst Qatar's quest to alleviate U.S. sanctions on Syria. President Trump's visit to the Gulf region next week underscores the significance of these geopolitical moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Russia-Syria Intelligence Meeting
Turning the Tide: Syria’s New Diplomatic Endeavors on the Global Stage
Reviving Energy Ties: Iraq and Syria Explore Oil Pipeline Restoration
U.S. Outlines Conditions for Syria Amid Calls for Sanctions Relief
Security Council debates precarious path forward for a new Syria