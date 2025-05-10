Pakistan's Defence Response Amid Tensions with India

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, stated that no meeting of the National Command Authority, responsible for overseeing the nation's nuclear arsenal, is planned following a recent military operation against India. Asif clarified to ARY TV that neither a past meeting has occurred nor are there future plans for one.

Previously, the military indicated that the prime minister had called for such a meeting, but no further developments have been reported. Requests for comments from Pakistan's information minister remain unanswered as the situation evolves.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister mentioned on local television that if India ceases actions, Pakistan might consider the same. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reached out to both Pakistani and Indian leaders, urging them to de-escalate and enhance communication to avoid misunderstandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)