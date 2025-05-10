Family Sentenced to Life for Dowry Murder in Ballia

In a significant judicial decision, a local court has sentenced a man and his five family members to life imprisonment for their roles in the dowry-related murder of Sita Devi. The horrifying incident occurred in Sonpur village, Ballia, where the 25-year-old was set on fire using kerosene on December 24, 2022.

The prosecution revealed that the case against her husband, Ganesh Kumar Gupta, along with his mother, sisters, and brother, was rigorously pursued under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, cruelty, and criminal intimidation, as well as the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that District and Session Judge Amit Pal Singh handed down the life sentences on Friday, along with an Rs 8,000 fine for each defendant. Devi had been married to Gupta for less than a month at the time of the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)