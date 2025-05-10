Swift Action: Telangana Citizens Return Safely Amid Conflict

In the face of the escalating India-Pakistan military conflict, eight people from Telangana who were in Jammu and Kashmir have been safely moved to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. The state government has confirmed their safe return and has implemented measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Telangana residents caught in the border tensions.

The Telangana government has set up a 24/7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to offer crucial assistance and support. Around 30 distress calls have been received so far, prompting swift coordination with local administrations to aid citizens in moving to safer areas.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed that Telangana Bhavan be the central coordination point for rescue and relief efforts. The facility provides free food and lodging, with additional accommodations as needed. A medical camp has also been established to offer health check-ups and facilitate transport to airports and rail stations for onward travel.

