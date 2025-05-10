Left Menu

Swift Action: Telangana Citizens Return Safely Amid Conflict

Eight Telangana residents caught in the military conflict in Jammu and Kashmir have safely returned to Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. The Telangana government has set up a 24/7 control room to assist, coordinate rescues, and ensure their safe return home, offering food, lodging, and medical checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:09 IST
Swift Action: Telangana Citizens Return Safely Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of the escalating India-Pakistan military conflict, eight people from Telangana who were in Jammu and Kashmir have been safely moved to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. The state government has confirmed their safe return and has implemented measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Telangana residents caught in the border tensions.

The Telangana government has set up a 24/7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to offer crucial assistance and support. Around 30 distress calls have been received so far, prompting swift coordination with local administrations to aid citizens in moving to safer areas.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed that Telangana Bhavan be the central coordination point for rescue and relief efforts. The facility provides free food and lodging, with additional accommodations as needed. A medical camp has also been established to offer health check-ups and facilitate transport to airports and rail stations for onward travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025