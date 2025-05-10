Government Debunks Fake Drone Attack and Pilots Capture Claims
The Indian government has refuted false social media claims of a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, a captured Indian pilot, and cyberattacks. They clarified that social media posts were outdated or inaccurately portrayed events. The government urges the public to rely on official sources for accurate information.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the Indian government emphatically dismissed rumors of a drone attack on the revered Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, emphasizing that the claims circulating widely on social media are unfounded.
In a concerted effort to counter misinformation, the PIB Fact Check Unit declared that misleading reports about an Indian Air Force pilot allegedly ejected in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and incorrect assertions regarding cyber disruptions to India's power grid are completely false.
The Government underscored the importance of relying solely on official communications for factual data, as it works to address misinformation sowing potential communal discord.
