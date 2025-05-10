Historic Rs 2.2 Crore Compensation Marks Record-Breaking Settlement in Thane Lok Adalat

In a landmark settlement, the Lok Adalat in Thane awarded a compensation of Rs 2.2 crore to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident, marking one of the highest payouts in the district this year.

The decision was officially handed over by Principal District Judge S B Agrawal in the presence of other key legal authorities. The deceased, Pradip Nagtilak, had been riding pillion in Dombivli when the tragic incident occurred.

Advocate Keshava Poojari, representing the insurance company, highlighted the significance of this settlement achieved through Lok Adalat in Thane, underscoring its impact on similar future cases.

