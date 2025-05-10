Left Menu

Historic Rs 2.2 Crore Compensation Marks Record-Breaking Settlement in Thane Lok Adalat

A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a record Rs 2.2 crore compensation to the family of Pradip Nagtilak, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2023. This is the highest settlement in the district this year, facilitated by Principal District Judge S B Agrawal and other relevant authorities.

In a landmark settlement, the Lok Adalat in Thane awarded a compensation of Rs 2.2 crore to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident, marking one of the highest payouts in the district this year.

The decision was officially handed over by Principal District Judge S B Agrawal in the presence of other key legal authorities. The deceased, Pradip Nagtilak, had been riding pillion in Dombivli when the tragic incident occurred.

Advocate Keshava Poojari, representing the insurance company, highlighted the significance of this settlement achieved through Lok Adalat in Thane, underscoring its impact on similar future cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

