Heightened Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions: Odisha on High Alert
In response to military tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha has ramped up security across vital installations along its coastline. Key locations, including Shree Jagannath Temple, Paradip Port, and missile testing centers, are under strict surveillance. Authorities are vigilant against possible threats, with extensive checks at transportation hubs and public places.
- Country:
- India
Following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has underscored potential threats from the sea, prompting significant security measures along the state's extensive coastline.
The Odisha police have intensified patrols, focusing particularly on the Integrated Test Range in Balasore, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and numerous key infrastructures. Security arrangements at airports, ports, and rail stations have been fortified, with additional armed forces deployed and regular checks being conducted.
Special squadrons, including the National Security Guard, have been involved in bolstering the security architecture, ensuring rigorous monitoring of suspicious activities. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security protocols to maintain the safety and security of the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
