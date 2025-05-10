Left Menu

Heightened Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions: Odisha on High Alert

In response to military tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha has ramped up security across vital installations along its coastline. Key locations, including Shree Jagannath Temple, Paradip Port, and missile testing centers, are under strict surveillance. Authorities are vigilant against possible threats, with extensive checks at transportation hubs and public places.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:51 IST
Heightened Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions: Odisha on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has underscored potential threats from the sea, prompting significant security measures along the state's extensive coastline.

The Odisha police have intensified patrols, focusing particularly on the Integrated Test Range in Balasore, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and numerous key infrastructures. Security arrangements at airports, ports, and rail stations have been fortified, with additional armed forces deployed and regular checks being conducted.

Special squadrons, including the National Security Guard, have been involved in bolstering the security architecture, ensuring rigorous monitoring of suspicious activities. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security protocols to maintain the safety and security of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025