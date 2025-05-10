Left Menu

Photographers Detained Near Military Zone Amid Tensions

Two men were detained in Jabalpur for allegedly photographing a military area. The detentions were part of heightened security measures due to increased military tensions between India and Pakistan. The men claimed to be photographing without harmful intent, and no charges have been filed against them yet.

Jabalpur | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:20 IST
Photographers Detained Near Military Zone Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals were detained for allegedly taking photographs in a military area, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The incident arises amid heightened security across military sites nationwide due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Identified as Mohammad Zuber, 32, and Mohammad Irfan, 22, the men were apprehended by the Military Police on Friday. They insisted their actions were innocuous, claiming no harmful intent. As a preventative step, the police detained and questioned them, but no formal charges have been laid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

