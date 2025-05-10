Social Media Sparks Controversy with Pro-Pakistan Posts

In a swift response to growing concerns over national security, police arrested two individuals accused of posting content supportive of Pakistan on social media platforms. A case was registered against one man for sharing pro-Pakistan material on WhatsApp, according to an official statement from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar.

Another individual, identified as Anwar Jamil, faced arrest after a video of him allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced online. Jamil defended his actions, claiming the video was an old recording made during a light-hearted bet with a friend. This incident has prompted authorities to reiterate the importance of verifying sources before sharing content.

As part of efforts to maintain security and tranquility, a special cyber patrolling campaign has been initiated. The SSP strongly advised the public to behave responsibly online, avoid posting provocative content, and focus on upholding communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)