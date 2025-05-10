Social Media Sparks Controversy with Pro-Pakistan Posts
In a swift response to growing concerns over national security, police arrested two individuals accused of posting content supportive of Pakistan on social media platforms. A case was registered against one man for sharing pro-Pakistan material on WhatsApp, according to an official statement from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar.
Another individual, identified as Anwar Jamil, faced arrest after a video of him allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced online. Jamil defended his actions, claiming the video was an old recording made during a light-hearted bet with a friend. This incident has prompted authorities to reiterate the importance of verifying sources before sharing content.
As part of efforts to maintain security and tranquility, a special cyber patrolling campaign has been initiated. The SSP strongly advised the public to behave responsibly online, avoid posting provocative content, and focus on upholding communal harmony.
