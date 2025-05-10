Quaker March: A 300-Mile Journey for Justice and Peace
In a 300-mile march from New York to Washington D.C., Quakers protest against immigration policies under President Trump's administration. This activism reflects their historical commitment to peace and justice. By carrying the 'Flushing Remonstrance,' they advocate for religious freedom and solidarity with marginalized groups.
A group of Quakers have embarked on a significant march from New York City to Washington, D.C., covering over 300 miles to oppose the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
This protest is a continuation of Quaker traditions, reflecting their longstanding dedication to peace and justice. Historically, Quakers have played roles in movements against war, slavery, and for women's rights. Recently, they challenged federal immigration enforcement, showing their commitment to justice.
The marchers aim to deliver a copy of the 17th-century 'Flushing Remonstrance' at the U.S. Capitol, advocating for religious freedom. Through their journey, they stand with those targeted by Trump's policies, embodying the Quaker ethos of nonviolence and equality.
