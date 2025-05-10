Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes and Shelling Intensify along India-Pakistan Border

The India-Pakistan border sees intensified clashes with fresh mortar shelling and drone strikes from the Pakistani military, killing six and injuring others. Villages near the Line of Control witness mass evacuations as tensions rise, following India's precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Renewed mortar shelling and drone strikes by the Pakistani military on Saturday have claimed six lives and injured numerous people, intensifying tensions along the India-Pakistan border. Among the injured are eight BSF personnel, caught in the escalating cross-border skirmishes.

Significant evacuations from the Kashmir border districts occurred, with nearly 1.10 lakh people from Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara abandoning homes hit by Pakistani shells. In Jammu, further casualties included both military and civilian victims, revealing the grave human toll.

The flare-up follows a series of Pakistani drone attacks spread across 26 Indian locations and follows India's earlier precision strikes on Pakistani terror launchpads. Authorities in affected areas have heightened security measures and urged residents to remain vigilant amid the escalating conflict.

