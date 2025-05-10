Left Menu

Evolving Legal Systems: Navigating AI, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity

Justice Manmohan emphasizes the need for India's legal system to evolve in governing new technologies like AI, ensuring cybersecurity, data privacy, and managing international trade. At the International Legal Conference 2025, he highlighted the importance of legal adaptability in the face of technological innovations and intellectual property challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:03 IST
Addressing the International Legal Conference 2025, Supreme Court Justice Manmohan called for the evolution of India's legal frameworks to effectively govern emerging technologies, notably artificial intelligence (AI), and safeguarding cybersecurity as the cornerstone of the digital economy.

Speaking at the high-profile event, Justice Manmohan underlined AI's potential to innovate in music, design, and literature, yet stressed the unresolved intellectual property complexities surrounding AI-generated creations. His remarks underscored the need for robust legal mechanisms to govern technology amidst the critical importance of data privacy in today's data-driven world.

The Justice also highlighted the necessity for strong cybersecurity laws and international cooperation to protect global trade and investment. As India stands as a leader in the FinTech sector, he noted the ongoing challenges that rapid innovation poses to regulatory frameworks, emphasizing the balance between fostering innovation and ensuring consumer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

