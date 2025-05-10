Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stands United: Rally for Armed Forces Solidarity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led a solidarity rally on the Marina beachfront in support of Indian armed forces amidst a military conflict with Pakistan. The event saw participation from ministers, officials, and citizens, demonstrating unity and support for the nation’s defense forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded a large rally on Saturday, showcasing solidarity with Indian armed forces amid ongoing military tensions with Pakistan.

Hundreds, including state ministers, police officials, students, and ex-servicemen, joined Stalin in the march along the 3.7 km stretch from the DGP office to the War Memorial, holding national flags to support the nation's troops.

The rally, overseen by Governor R N Ravi, emphasized unity and commitment against terror, with extensive arrangements like hydration points and emergency services ensuring the participants' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

