Tamil Nadu Stands United: Rally for Armed Forces Solidarity
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led a solidarity rally on the Marina beachfront in support of Indian armed forces amidst a military conflict with Pakistan. The event saw participation from ministers, officials, and citizens, demonstrating unity and support for the nation’s defense forces.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded a large rally on Saturday, showcasing solidarity with Indian armed forces amid ongoing military tensions with Pakistan.
Hundreds, including state ministers, police officials, students, and ex-servicemen, joined Stalin in the march along the 3.7 km stretch from the DGP office to the War Memorial, holding national flags to support the nation's troops.
The rally, overseen by Governor R N Ravi, emphasized unity and commitment against terror, with extensive arrangements like hydration points and emergency services ensuring the participants' safety.
