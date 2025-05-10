Tamil Nadu Stands United: Rally for Armed Forces Solidarity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded a large rally on Saturday, showcasing solidarity with Indian armed forces amid ongoing military tensions with Pakistan.

Hundreds, including state ministers, police officials, students, and ex-servicemen, joined Stalin in the march along the 3.7 km stretch from the DGP office to the War Memorial, holding national flags to support the nation's troops.

The rally, overseen by Governor R N Ravi, emphasized unity and commitment against terror, with extensive arrangements like hydration points and emergency services ensuring the participants' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)