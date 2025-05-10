India's Firm Stance: Indus Waters Treaty on Hold

India has reiterated its firm stance by keeping punitive measures against Pakistan, such as halting the Indus Waters Treaty, in place. These actions follow the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to government sources on Saturday.

This development remains despite an understanding reached between India and Pakistan to cease military actions, following heightened tensions and hostilities between their forces. The understanding was facilitated through mediation by the United States.

US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement publicly, citing successful negotiations and congratulating both countries for their prudent decisions. However, India's commitment to combating terrorism remains steadfast, as it continues implementing measures announced in April.

